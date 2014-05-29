CORRECTED-UK firm Electra says no sign of activism from Bramson

(Corrects attribution of quote - to Electra’s chairman, not chief investment partner)

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Electra said on Thursday that it had met with activist investor Edward Bramson but was unaware of any attempt by the famously aggressive stakeholder to influence the group’s strategy.

“We have had one meeting with Sherborne,” said Electra’s Chairman Roger Yates, referring to Bramson’s investment vehicle. “After that, we have come out not aware of any specific agenda.”

Bramson’s Sherborne, a former stakeholder in Electra’s peer 3i, ramped up its holding in March and is currently Electra’s biggest shareholder with a 19.08 percent stake. (Reporting by Freya Berry)