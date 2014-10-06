Electra shareholders vote to keep Bramson out

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UK private equity fund Electra have voted to reject activist investor Edward Bramson’s request to join the board, the company said at a general meeting on Monday.

Sherborne Investors, Bramson’s investment vehicle and Electra’s largest shareholder, had forced the meeting in an attempt to instigate a strategic review. The board also rejected the proposed appointment of former Sherborne chairman Ian Brindle to the board, and the removal of non-executive director Geoffrey Cullinan.

Bramson declined to comment on the results of the vote.