FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UK's Electra Private Equity makes total return of 35 percent, to review portfolio
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2016 / 7:59 AM / 8 months ago

UK's Electra Private Equity makes total return of 35 percent, to review portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British buyout firm Electra Private Equity said on Friday that it made a total return of 35 percent in the year ended September, helped by M&A deals and record total investment returns.

The company said it would pay a second interim dividend of 110 pence a share and that a review of its portfolio would begin in June next year.

Electra undertook a strategic review, including of the performance reporting of its companies, after activist investor Edward Bramson, who heads Sherborne Investors, fought his way onto the board in 2015 after a bitter battle lasting almost two years.

The review decided to end its relationship with its portfolio manager - Epiris, formerly known as Electra Partners - with the formal separation due to take place in May next year.

The second phase of the strategic review will include a review of the investment portfolio after June 2017, once Epiris has left, and a review of the Electra's future capital allocation policy. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.