FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK caravan park firm Park Resorts to merge with rival Parkdean
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

UK caravan park firm Park Resorts to merge with rival Parkdean

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Combined business has enterprise value of $1.5 billion

* Electra retains 45 percent stake in combined business

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British caravan holiday park operator Park Resorts will merge with rival Parkdean Holidays in a deal which will create a combined business worth 960 million pounds ($1.5 billion), Park Resorts’ owner Electra Private Equity said.

The deal will create a nationwide holiday park operator with 73 sites and annual earnings of over 100 million pounds, Electra said in a statement on Tuesday.

Electra said that, on completion of the transaction, a new 550 million pound debt facility that Park Resorts arranged with Barclays, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland last month will be used to refinance its existing debt facilities.

Electra will receive cash proceeds of 106 million pounds, equivalent to 81 percent of its original investment cost. It will retain a 45 percent stake in the combined business when the deal is completed.

In 2012, Electra Private Equity invested 70 million pounds to buy senior debt with a face value of 130 million pounds, in the then struggling Park Resorts business.

It took a majority stake in the company in 2013 before investing a further 62 million pounds to fund acquisitions made by Park in 2013 and 2014. ($1 = 0.6494 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.