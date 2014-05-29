FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK private equity firm Electra H1 NAV rises 5 pct
May 29, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

UK private equity firm Electra H1 NAV rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Electra on Thursday reported a 5 percent rise in net asset value per share to 2,914 pence ($48.68) in the half-year to the end of March 2014 and said it had seen a record level of investment for a six-month period.

The firm, which had 1.5 billion pounds in funds under management last year and whose investments include esure and Hotter Shoes, said that it had generated diluted returns per share of 150 pence and invested 250 million pounds over the period. ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham)

