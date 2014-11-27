FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK private equity firm Electra's full-year NAV up 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

UK private equity firm Electra's full-year NAV up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Electra’s diluted net asset value per share rose 15 percent to 3,174 pence, the company said in its full-year results on Thursday, with a record level of investments made.

During a year which saw the company fight off a string of proposals from activist investor Edward Bramson, Electra invested 410 million pounds ($648 million) and its investment portfolio reached 1.27 billion pounds. The company had a return per share of 419 pence for the year ended Sept. 30. (1 US dollar = 0.6324 British pound) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.