BRIEF-Electra calls on investors to reject Bramson bid to join board

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Says Electra and its manager, Electra Partners, are continuing to deliver excellent investment returns for shareholders: strong results do not require a “turnaround” by Sherborne.

* Says having nominees from Sherborne, an activist investor, on Electra’s board is potentially destabilising, divisive and value destructive.

* Says board continues to believe that an independent and non-executive board is best for all shareholders.

* Says in light of these strong results, it is for Sherborne to make a case for why other shareholders should support its proposals - no such case has been made.

* Says board of directors of Electra unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against both general meeting resolutions.