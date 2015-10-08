FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra calls on investors to reject Bramson bid to join board
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra calls on investors to reject Bramson bid to join board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Says Electra and its manager, Electra Partners, are continuing to deliver excellent investment returns for shareholders: strong results do not require a “turnaround” by Sherborne.

* Says having nominees from Sherborne, an activist investor, on Electra’s board is potentially destabilising, divisive and value destructive.

* Says board continues to believe that an independent and non-executive board is best for all shareholders.

* Says in light of these strong results, it is for Sherborne to make a case for why other shareholders should support its proposals - no such case has been made.

* Says board of directors of Electra unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against both general meeting resolutions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

