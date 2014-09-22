FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electra rejects activist investor's call for shake up
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Electra rejects activist investor's call for shake up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Electra has rejected calls from activist investor Edward Bramson’s Sherborne Investors to review its strategy and elect Bramson to the board.

Sherborne said in a letter last week that a revamp of Electra could create over one billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of shareholder value.

However, Electra criticised the proposal, saying it lacked detail on how the gains would be achieved.

“The Board of Directors of Electra believes that Sherborne’s Letter contains unverifiable statements and unsubstantiated claims,” Electra said on Monday.

“Sherborne’s strategic review would have a deeply destabilising effect and risks disrupting the continuation of this highly successful track record and destroying significant shareholder value.”

The letter can be found here.

$1 = 0.6121 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.