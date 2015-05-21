UK private equity fund Electra sees net asset value rise 12 pct

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British private equity fund Electra saw its diluted net asset value (NAV) per share rise 12 percent to 3,548 pence in the six months to March 31, 2015.

The Hotter Shoes backer, which has been targeted by activist investor Edward Bramson in the last year, aims for returns in a range of 10-15 percent.

It also announced an interim dividend of 1 percent of net asset value on Thursday, amounting to 38 pence per share.

Electra added it invested 129 million pounds ($200 million) in the period, including investments in TGI Fridays and Allflex Corporation.