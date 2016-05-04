FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

UK's Electra sees total return of 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Electra said on Wednesday it made a total return of 15 percent in the six months ended March, helped by profit growth in its portfolio of companies.

The Hotter Shoes owner said it would pay an interim dividend of 44 pence a share and it was undertaking a review of its strategy, including the performance reporting of its companies, initiated since activist investor Edward Bramson fought his way onto the board last year. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)

