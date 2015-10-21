FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra again urges shareholders to reject Bramson board bid
October 21, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra again urges shareholders to reject Bramson board bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity :

* Says short and long-term performance is excellent.

* Urges shareholders to remember that Electra’s existing proven model, executed by Electra partners under supervision of board, has delivered this exceptional track record of price and nav performance. It does not need Sherborne’s turnaround strategy.

* Says ”it is deeply disappointing that Mr Bramson has shown such wilful ignorance concerning success of electra and how we operate. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

