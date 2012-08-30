GDF Suez Belgian unit losing clients - paper

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Belgian energy company Electrabel, owned by French utility GDF Suez, has lost 13 percent of its electricity clients in the main Belgian region of Flanders, hit by high prices, De Standaard newspaper reported.

It has also lost 11 percent of its gas clients in the region, the newspaper said, citing statistics from Flemish energy regulator VREG.

Electrabel is the main operator in Belgium, which accounted for about 13 percent of GDF Suez’s 2011 revenue.

An Electrabel spokeswoman said it was correct that it had lost clients in Flanders, but could not confirm the numbers.

VREG was not available to comment.

Electricity costs about 50 percent more in Belgium than in neighbouring France.

Belgium is split in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking north where two thirds of the population lives, and Wallonia, the French-speaking south. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)