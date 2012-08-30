FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GDF Suez Belgian unit losing clients - paper
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

GDF Suez Belgian unit losing clients - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Belgian energy company Electrabel, owned by French utility GDF Suez, has lost 13 percent of its electricity clients in the main Belgian region of Flanders, hit by high prices, De Standaard newspaper reported.

It has also lost 11 percent of its gas clients in the region, the newspaper said, citing statistics from Flemish energy regulator VREG.

Electrabel is the main operator in Belgium, which accounted for about 13 percent of GDF Suez’s 2011 revenue.

An Electrabel spokeswoman said it was correct that it had lost clients in Flanders, but could not confirm the numbers.

VREG was not available to comment.

Electricity costs about 50 percent more in Belgium than in neighbouring France.

Belgium is split in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking north where two thirds of the population lives, and Wallonia, the French-speaking south. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.