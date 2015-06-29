FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Engie considering listing Electrabel - report
June 29, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

France's Engie considering listing Electrabel - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French utility Engie is considering listing its Belgian unit Electrabel to share the rising costs of its nuclear activities, newsletter La Lettre de L‘Expansion said on Monday without citing its sources.

Engie, formerly know as GDF Suez, wants to list the unit, which includes the seven Belgian nuclear reactors, to attract new investors, including potentially the Belgian government, the report said.

An Engie spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)

