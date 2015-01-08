TVA asks consumers to cut electricity use due to low temperatures

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. government owned electricity provider Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to cut electricity use until Thursday afternoon because frigid temperatures are causing high demand across the Southeast, the company said on Wednesday.

Weather models for the lower 48 U.S. states called for much lower than normal temperatures, with an expected 530 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, the same as on Tuesday. That compares with the normal 462 HDDs at this time of year, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

“Wednesday’s peak power demand is expected to occur this evening as regional temperatures are forecast to drop into single digits causing electricity demand to exceed 31,000 megawatts,” the TVA said in a statement.

“Another peak demand will occur again Thursday morning with electric loads peaking around 32,600 megawatts.” (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)