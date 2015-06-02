FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil drought could cost EDP 150-200 mln euros in core earnings-CEO
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 2, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil drought could cost EDP 150-200 mln euros in core earnings-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - The impact of Brazil’s protracted drought on EDP-Energias de Portugal’s hydropower installations there could cut the utility’s full-year core earnings by between 150 and 200 million euros ($165-$219 million), its chief executive said.

“Hopefully it will be less than that, the lower end of that range, or even below,” Antonio Mexia told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eurelectric utilities industry conference in Berlin.

Brazil, already hit by the severe drought last year, accounted for 17 percent of EDP’s core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter

