June 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Dutch grid operator can import 20 pct more electricity from Germany - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will be allowed to import up to 20 percent more electricity from neighbouring Germany starting on June 4, the country’s market regulator said on Friday.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets said that the increase would likely lead to a fall in the cost of Dutch electricity as German prices are cheaper.

The change comes after a study found Dutch grid operator Tennet IPO-TTH.AS could import up to 5,000 megawatts per day from Germany without difficulty, from the current limit of 4,250 MW.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Adrian Croft

