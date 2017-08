Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telecom infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Electric Lightwave for $1.42 billion in cash, to expand its network along the U.S. west coast.

Zayo Group said it expects to save over $40 million annually as a result of the deal. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)