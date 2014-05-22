Electrocomponents full-year profit rises on international demand

May 22 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products, said full-year headline pretax profit rose 7.4 percent, driven by strong international demand, particularly in Europe and North America.

The British company, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers, said headline pretax profit rose to 101.1 million pounds ($170.6 million) in the year ended March 31, from 94.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.1 percent to 1.27 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)