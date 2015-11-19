FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrocomponents initiates improvement plan as profit slips
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 19, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Electrocomponents initiates improvement plan as profit slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products for engineers, said it has initiated a performance improvement plan after posting disappointing first-half results.

The company, which makes the low-cost Raspberry Pi computer, said it was targeting annualised cost savings of 25 million pounds ($38 million), with 6 million pounds of that coming in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Electrocomponents also said it expected a higher-than-normal weighting of 2016 full-year profits towards the second half of the financial year.

The company’s headline pretax profit fell about 20 percent to 31.3 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30.

$1 = 0.6549 pounds Reporting by Rahul B and Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.