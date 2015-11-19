Electrocomponents initiates improvement plan as profit slips

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products for engineers, said it has initiated a performance improvement plan after posting disappointing first-half results.

The company, which makes the low-cost Raspberry Pi computer, said it was targeting annualised cost savings of 25 million pounds ($38 million), with 6 million pounds of that coming in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Electrocomponents also said it expected a higher-than-normal weighting of 2016 full-year profits towards the second half of the financial year.

The company’s headline pretax profit fell about 20 percent to 31.3 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30.