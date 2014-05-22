FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Electrocomponents FY headline pretax profit rises to 101.1 mln stg
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 22, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents FY headline pretax profit rises to 101.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Final dividend 6.75 pence per share

* Total dividend 11.75 pence per share

* FY sales £1,273.1m

* FY headline profit before tax £101.1m

* 2% group underlying sales growth, with 4% international growth and 2% UK decline

* International driven by 4% growth in both Europe and north America, 2% growth in Asia pacific

* UK sales excluding raspberry pi declined by 1% (flat q4), with UK profits up 4%

* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has delivered sales growth of 2%. Sales trends in may to date have improved as compared to April, which was impacted by timing of Easter holidays.

* CEO- continue to improve financial performance over medium term

* During year our ecommerce channel grew sales at 6% in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.