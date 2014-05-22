BRIEF-Electrocomponents FY headline pretax profit rises to 101.1 mln stg

May 22 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Final dividend 6.75 pence per share

* Total dividend 11.75 pence per share

* FY sales £1,273.1m

* FY headline profit before tax £101.1m

* 2% group underlying sales growth, with 4% international growth and 2% UK decline

* International driven by 4% growth in both Europe and north America, 2% growth in Asia pacific

* UK sales excluding raspberry pi declined by 1% (flat q4), with UK profits up 4%

* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has delivered sales growth of 2%. Sales trends in may to date have improved as compared to April, which was impacted by timing of Easter holidays.

* CEO- continue to improve financial performance over medium term

* During year our ecommerce channel grew sales at 6% in year