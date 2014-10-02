FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
October 2, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents sees an impact of about 4 mln stg on H1 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Overall trading in Q2 has been consistent with Q1 trends which were outlined in interim management statement in july

* Group underlying sales growth in H1 was 3%

* International sales growth of 5% and UK sales declining by 2% (UK sales excluding Raspberry Pi declined by 1%)

* Continental Europe grew by 2%, North America grew by 10% and Asia Pacific grew by 5%

* Ecommerce sales growth in H1 was around 5% and sales of our famous for product categories, comprising our electronics and automation and control ranges, grew by around 5%

* Fewer trading days and adverse currency movements compared to prior year are expected to have a combined impact on H1 operating profit of around £4 million

* Sales team restructurings in Asia Pacific and UK are expected to result in reorganisation costs of around £2 million in H1, which will be shown after headline profit before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
