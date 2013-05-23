FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrocomponents profit falls 19 pct on weak international demand
May 23, 2013

Electrocomponents profit falls 19 pct on weak international demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc reported a 19 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, hurt by weak international demand, particularly in continental Europe.

However, the British electronic parts supplier -- whose products range from cell-phone accessories to thermometers -- said sales grew 1 percent in the first seven weeks of the new financial year beginning April 1, led mainly by the company’s business outside the UK.

Headline pretax profit fell to 98.7 million pounds ($148.5 million) in the year ended March 31 from 122.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue declined slightly to 1.24 billion pounds.

