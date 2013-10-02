FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrocomponents first-half sales rise marginally
October 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Electrocomponents first-half sales rise marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents Plc reported a 1 percent growth in first-half underlying sales, helped by growth in businesses outside the UK, particularly in North America and continental Europe.

The company, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers, said international businesses sales rose 3 percent in North America and continental Europe, while Asia Pacific was flat.

Sales in the UK fell 3 percent.

Electrocomponents shares closed at 279.3 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

