Electrocomponents profit rises on higher international sales

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Electronics parts supplier Electrocomponents Plc reported a 14 percent rise in headline pretax profit for the first half, as sales in Europe and North America offset a decline in the United Kingdom.

The British component distributor, whose products range from cell-phone accessories to thermometers, said group underlying sales increased 4 percent in October, with international sales up 5 percent.

Sales in the UK were down 1 percent. Excluding sales of the Raspberry Pi - a credit card-sized, single-board computer - UK sales were flat.

Electrocomponents makes automation and control, test and measurement, electrical and mechanical components and caters to design and maintenance engineers.

Headline pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 44.6 million pounds($71.31 million) from 39.2 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose marginally to 635.4 million pounds.