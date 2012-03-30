UPDATE 2-Electrocomponents fights for growth in slow markets

* Expects FY sales growth of around 7 pct

* Expects annual sales of over 1.2 bln stg

* Q4 group sales growth around 1 pct

* Expects FY pretax profit in line with expectations

* Eyes Eastern Europe expansion

* Shares up 2.5 pct

By Neil Maidment

March 30 () - British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents said it would hit full-year profit expectations after battling slowing industrial markets to deliver 1 percent growth in its fourth-quarter sales.

The group has seen revenue growth slide steadily over the year, from 14, to 8, to 5 percent in its first three quarters, and it has targeted e-Commerce and a broad product range to gain market share and soften the impact of cautious consumers reigning in spending.

Its international business, which grew 2 percent in the quarter to offset a flat UK market, has benefited as smaller rivals struggled to match its scale and products across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. E-Commerce grew by 18 percent in the year and now serves three-quarters of the business.

Electrocomponents said it expected group sales for the full-year to March 31, 2012 to be up around 7 percent, with pretax profit in line with expectations. According to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts, the consensus forecast is 120.3 million pounds ($191.40 million).

Shares in the group were up 2.5 percent to 253.2 pence at 0945 GMT.

Chief Executive Ian Mason told Reuters that, as well as tough markets, a final-quarter drop to 1 percent was due to tough 2011 comparatives of 17 percent growth in the period.

“For the year as a whole 7 percent growth is not bad, but obviously that was stronger in the first half. The economies have clearly slowed in the second half,” Mason said, adding that market conditions in Japan and China had both softened.

“I am just pleased that in tougher times we are still driving growth and still driving the strategy.”

Earlier this month data showed China’s economic momentum had slowed as industrial activity fell back, while Eurozone PMI figures also declined unexpectedly.

“Electrocomponents has performed well thus far, most imagined it would follow Premier Farnell on a lag and thus far it has not yet and that will swell the hearts of those who prefer Electrocomponents,” analysts at HSBC Business Services wrote in a note.

The firm’s rival distributor Premier Farnell posted a 1.9 percent drop in final-quarter group sales earlier this month, with pretax profit of 88.5 million pounds below analysts’ consensus forecast.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, said it would continue to roll-out web-based offerings across Eastern Europe in 2012 and was considering further expansion into Latin America.