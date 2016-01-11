FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of Sweden's Electrolux to step down
January 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

CEO of Sweden's Electrolux to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux said on Monday its chief executive Keith McLoughlin would retire from the company and be replaced by a business area chief from Feb. 1.

McLoughlin, an American who took the helm at Electrolux five years ago, said in a statement he would return to his family in the United States.

His successor, Jonas Samuelson, is head of business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa and has also been CFO of the firm.

Link to statement: (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

