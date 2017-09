STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB in Q3 news conference:

* Electrolux CEO says expects global market volumes to be relatively flat in Q4

* Sees slightly positive Q4 impact from price/mix and raw material costs

* Sees cost savings in Q4 of about 250-300 million SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)