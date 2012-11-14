FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux says eyes further acquisitions
November 14, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Electrolux says eyes further acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - World number two home appliances maker Electrolux is likely to make further acquisitions to help drive growth, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Electrolux’s most recent acquisitions were of a company in Chile and one in Egypt as the group focuses on emerging markets.

“There is room for acquisitions,” chief financial officer Tomas Eliasson told a meeting of investors.

He said the two recent purchases showed the company was putting more focus on buying other companies and that such deals added to top line expansion of sales.

At the same time, the company wanted to protect its BBB+ credit rating, he added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

