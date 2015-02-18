FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux-U.S. AHAM shipments declined 0.1 pct in Jan yr/yr - report
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
February 18, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Electrolux-U.S. AHAM shipments declined 0.1 pct in Jan yr/yr - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States fell by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, according to data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, Sweden’s Direkt news agency reported on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Electrolux announced in September it was buying U.S. peer GE Appliances, which will enable Electrolux to take on market leader Whirlpool and more than double its sales in the United States. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

