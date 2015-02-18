Electrolux-U.S. AHAM shipments declined 0.1 pct in Jan yr/yr - report

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States fell by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, according to data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, Sweden’s Direkt news agency reported on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Electrolux announced in September it was buying U.S. peer GE Appliances, which will enable Electrolux to take on market leader Whirlpool and more than double its sales in the United States. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)