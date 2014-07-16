Electrolux-U.S. AHAM 6 shipments grew 7.9 pct yr/yr in June

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in June, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed.

Sweden’s Electrolux is the world’s second biggest maker of home appliances and generated almost a third of group sales in North America last year.

In the year through June, AHAM 6 deliveries were up 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Helena Soderpalm)