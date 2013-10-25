FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux raises 2013 U.S. demand estimate, to reduce costs
October 25, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux raises 2013 U.S. demand estimate, to reduce costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Electrolux : * Says raising our estimate for demand in the US to increase by 7-9% for the

full year of 2013 * Says expect the European demand for appliances to decline by 1-2% for the

full year of 2013 * Says charges related to the overhead cost reduction program and the

manufacturing footprint program will be taken in Q4 2013 and in 2014 and are

estimated to be around SEK 3.4 billion * Says the total benefit is expected to be approximately SEK 1.8 billion on an

annual basis * Says in response to the current market situation in Europe, we have initiated

a new overhead reduction program to adapt the group’s cost structure

