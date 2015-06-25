Electrolux CEO to step down - Swedish business daily DI

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Swedish appliances maker Electrolux is looking for a replacement for its Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin, who is going to step down on his own initiative, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday.

After McLoughlin’s family moved back to the United States from Sweden a couple of years ago, his eventual exit has been widely expected.

Electrolux declined to comment on McLoughlin’s plans but said in an emailed statement: “All well-run public companies conduct succession planning,” saying he had not resigned.

Dagens Industri said Charles Blankenship, the head of GE Appliances would be the top candidate to succeed McLoughlin, provided Electrolux planned purchase of the GE division is approved by U.S. authorities and thus can be finalised.

McLoughlin joined Electrolux in 2003 and took the helm in 2011. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)