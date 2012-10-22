Electrolux CEO downbeat on Europe mkt demand

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Electrolux chief executive Keith McLoughlin says: * Raw materials costs rises so far in 2012 400 million crowns, sees no further rise in the fourth quarter * Europe presents a weak demand picture, sees market demand looking more negative than positive in near term * Demand in fourth quarter in the U.S. market expected to rise in the fourth quarter, but will still overall be down up to one percent this year. * CEO says sees U.S. appliance market gradually getting better in near term