BRIEF-Electrolux CEO: parts of firms such as Indesit could be attractive

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Electrolux : * CEO says price pressure may be less than 1.5-2 percent seen in recent years

in 2014 but still deflationary trend * CEO says in terms of m&a, continues to look for expansion in emerging

markets, adjacent product categories * CEO says portions of companies such as Indesit could be attractive, not easy

equation to solve * CEO says Latin America demand growth to slow to mid-single digits in coming

few quarters * CEO says Latin America demand growth seen at 4-6 percent over cycle, but will

take something of a pause in short term * CEO says hopes to have conclusion of review of Italian operations in first

half of next year