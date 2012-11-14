FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux sees North American mkt within forecast, Europe weak
November 14, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Electrolux sees North American mkt within forecast, Europe weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A rise in industry shipments in October means that North American market demand will be in line with Electrolux’s forecast this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company, the world’s second largest maker of appliances like fridges, cookers and washing machines, said industry delivery numbers from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed growth of 7.5 percent last month.

Electrolux’s forecast for the North Americna market this year is for demand to drop by up to 1 percent.

“I think we are going to be in that range,” chief executive Keith McLoughlin said at a presentation to investors.

He said the European market, hit by the sovereign debt crisis, remaind uncertain. “We don’t see positive signs at the moment,” he added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

