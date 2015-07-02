FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux CEO says partial GE appliances deal doesn't make sense
July 2, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux CEO says partial GE appliances deal doesn't make sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 2 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux’ top executive said on Thursday that buying parts of GE Appliances would not make sense for either party, but that his company was still open to discussions about remedies with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think it would be very difficult for us and for GE to consider acquiring part of their appliance business,” CEO Keith McLoughlin said. He added there had been discussions with the DOJ about remedies, but that these had not been successful.

“We are still open to discussions and we hope that they are,” he said in a conference call with analysts and media.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop the Swedish company from buying General Electric Co’s appliance unit, saying the $3.3 billion deal that has underpinned gains in Electrolux shares over the past year would hurt competition.

Electrolux shares were down 10 percent by 0715 GMT on the news.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

