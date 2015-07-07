Electrolux lawyer says foreign competition should save GE deal

(Reuters) - The Justice Department’s decision to file a lawsuit last week in a bid to stop Electrolux from buying General Electric’s appliance business is wrong-headed because of growing sales by powerful foreign rivals, a top lawyer for Electrolux told reporters last week.

Joe Sims, of Jones Day law firm, said the complaint filed by the Justice Department to stop the deal failed to show any evidence that customers were concerned about the transaction or produce any documents showing the companies wanted to buy GE’s appliance business to avoid competition.

