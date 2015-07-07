FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux lawyer says foreign competition should save GE deal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 7, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux lawyer says foreign competition should save GE deal

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Justice Department’s decision to file a lawsuit last week in a bid to stop Electrolux from buying General Electric’s appliance business is wrong-headed because of growing sales by powerful foreign rivals, a top lawyer for Electrolux told reporters last week.

Joe Sims, of Jones Day law firm, said the complaint filed by the Justice Department to stop the deal failed to show any evidence that customers were concerned about the transaction or produce any documents showing the companies wanted to buy GE’s appliance business to avoid competition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H9WBAU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.