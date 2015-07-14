FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Status hearing in Electrolux case in late July before veteran judge
July 14, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Status hearing in Electrolux case in late July before veteran judge

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The veteran judge hearing the Justice Department’s opposition to Electrolux’s plan to buy General Electric’s appliance business set a status hearing for July 31 to hammer out case management and scheduling issues.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has been appointed to different judgeships by Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, said he agreed with the two sides’ request for an expedited status hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SkwCgk

