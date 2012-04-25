UPDATE 1-Electrolux beats Q1 core profit f'casts, keeps outlook

(Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Electrolux retained a flat to slightly lower demand outlook for Europe this year as the world’s second largest home appliance maker beat quarterly earnings forecasts on Wednesday.

The Swedish company was more upbeat on North America, where it expects demand to stay flat or rise by up to 2 percent in 2012.

Makers of refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners have been squeezed by weak consumer confidence on both sides of the Atlantic and have expanded into faster growing emerging markets.

They pushed through price increases last year to offset soaring raw materials costs, but 2012 is still looking challenging.

“While we expect the trend going forward to shift in a more positive direction in the form of gradual improvements in prices and mix and lower costs, we do not anticipate that demand in mature markets will recover in the first half of 2012,” it said.

Electrolux reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 943 million Swedish crowns ($139.98 million), better than an average forecast of 865 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from last year’s 696 million.

Electrolux, for which mature markets account for about 65 percent of sales, said it expected earnings to be better for the second quarter. It said second-half earnings would be stronger than the first and last year.

Chief Executive Officer Keith McLoughlin said in a statement that market demand for core appliances in North America was somewhat weaker than anticipated in the first quarter.

“We still expect a certain degree of improvement in the U.S. market by the end of 2012 supported by modest growth in the housing market,” he said.

“Our price increases in the past year made a significant contribution to the improvement in first-quarter operating income. We raised our prices further in February and we believe that prices will be a key ingredient to improve earnings in North America during 2012.” ($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek; editing by Jason Neely)