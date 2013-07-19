FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux Q2 raises U.S. outlook after Q2 meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 19, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Electrolux Q2 raises U.S. outlook after Q2 meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux raised its outlook for demand for appliances in the United States for 2013 as it reported a core operating profit for the second quarter right in line with expectations.

The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.04 billion Swedish crowns ($158 million). That was down from the comparable 1.11 billion in the same period of 2012 and in line with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.

“Rising appliance consumption in North America is largely due to the strengthening of the housing market and this development is expected to continue,” Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

“As a result, we now believe that demand for appliances in the U.S. will increase by 5-7% in 2013.”

He added that while 2013 would remain a challenging year for crisis-hit Europe, he expected the situation to gradually improve in the second half of the year. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.