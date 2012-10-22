FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux turns gloomier on N America, to take charge in Q4
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 22, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Electrolux turns gloomier on N America, to take charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported quarterly earnings which were close to forecasts on Monday, cut its North American market demand forecast for the rest of the year and said it would take costs to reshuffle some production in Europe.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 1.46 billion Swedish crowns ($222 million), compared with an average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.47 billion and from last year’s 1.10 billion in the year-ago period.

The company reduced its forecast for the North American market, saying it expected market demand for core appliances to fall by up to 1 percent versus a previous expectation for being flat to up 2 percent.

It repeated its forecast for European market demand to be flat or fall two percent this year.

$1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
