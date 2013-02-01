FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux Q4 hit by Europe weakness, eyes U.S. growth this year
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Electrolux Q4 hit by Europe weakness, eyes U.S. growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core operating profit for the fourth quarter after being hit by falling European sales and hoped North America and emerging markets would help it this year.

The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.6 billion Swedish crowns. That was up from the comparable 1.4 billion in the same period of 2011 but just below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.7 billion.

“We expect that the weak market in Europe will probably be offset by growth in North America and the emerging markets (in 2013),” chief executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

Whirlpool on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and gave a strong outlook for 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.