Electrolux, Justice wrangle over missing documents

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department, which is suing to stop Electrolux AB from buying General Electric Co’s appliance business, will head into a status conference this week with the two sides wrangling over document production.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Electrolux and GE in July, saying that they and Whirlpool made 90 percent of the stoves and ovens sold in the United States to big builders and property managers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LZ7CaX