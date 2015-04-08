BRIEF-Electrolux warns of Q1 loss for North America unit

April 8 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Says today announced that results for business area major appliances north america will be significantly lower than anticipated in q1

* Says operations continue to be negatively impacted by transition of product ranges within refrigeration and freezers

* Says earnings are also affected by ramp up of cooking plant in memphis, which has been slower than anticipated

* Says results for business area in q1 2015 will therefore be negative

* Says program to restore profitability and increase efficiency is under way. It will require most of 2015 before these actions will show full effect

* Says Jack Truong, Head of Major Appliances North America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from Electrolux in order to pursue other interests

* Says effective immediately, Electrolux President and CEO Keith McLoughlin will act as interim Head of Major Appliances North America