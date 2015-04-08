FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Electrolux warns of Q1 loss for North America unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
April 8, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux warns of Q1 loss for North America unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Says today announced that results for business area major appliances north america will be significantly lower than anticipated in q1

* Says operations continue to be negatively impacted by transition of product ranges within refrigeration and freezers

* Says earnings are also affected by ramp up of cooking plant in memphis, which has been slower than anticipated

* Says results for business area in q1 2015 will therefore be negative

* Says program to restore profitability and increase efficiency is under way. It will require most of 2015 before these actions will show full effect

* Says Jack Truong, Head of Major Appliances North America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from Electrolux in order to pursue other interests

* Says effective immediately, Electrolux President and CEO Keith McLoughlin will act as interim Head of Major Appliances North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.