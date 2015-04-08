FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux warns of first-quarter loss at North America arm
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Electrolux warns of first-quarter loss at North America arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - White goods maker Electrolux warned on Wednesday that its North American appliances business would make a loss in the first quarter partly due to costs related to adjustments to product lines in the region.

Electrolux, which makes appliances under brands such as Frigidaire as well as its own name, also said Jack Truong, the head of the North American business, which accounts for nearly a third of group sales, would be leaving the company. He will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin.

The company has faced higher costs in North America related to its shift to new product ranges for fridges and freezers to meet new energy requirements as well as for ramping up production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Results for the business area in the first quarter 2015 will therefore be negative,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s shares were down 5.8 percent at 237.8 crowns by 1350 GMT.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Sven Nordenstam and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.