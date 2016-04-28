FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Electrolux Q1 profit beats forecast, raises U.S. market outlook
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

RPT-Electrolux Q1 profit beats forecast, raises U.S. market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating earnings on Thursday and raised its outlook for the U.S. appliances market this year.

Operating earnings at the Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool rose to 1.27 billion crowns ($157.31 million) from a year-ago 516 million to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 975 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.0731 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Alistair Scrutton)

