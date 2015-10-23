Electrolux Q3 profit beats forecast, Europe, US markets strong

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported third quarter earnings that beat market expectations on Friday and forecast growth in white goods markets in both Europe and the United States.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, said operating earnings were 1.51 billion Swedish crowns ($177.80 million) versus a year-ago 1.39 billion, above a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Niklas Pollard)