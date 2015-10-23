FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electrolux Q3 profit beats forecast, Europe, US markets strong
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 23, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux Q3 profit beats forecast, Europe, US markets strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux reported third quarter earnings that beat market expectations on Friday and forecast growth in white goods markets in both Europe and the United States.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool and Korean LG Electronics, said operating earnings were 1.51 billion Swedish crowns ($177.80 million) versus a year-ago 1.39 billion, above a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.