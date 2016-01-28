FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux slumps to Q4 loss as GE deal collapse weighs
January 28, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux slumps to Q4 loss as GE deal collapse weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux skidded to a slightly smaller than expected quarterly loss as costs for the aborted purchase of General Electric’s white goods business weighed but marginally raised its North American market outlook.

The Swedish company, vying for market leadership with the likes of U.S. Whirlpool, reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of 202 million crowns ($23.7 million) versus a year-ago profit of 1.40 billion and a mean forecast loss of 300 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Results where dented by costs totalling 1.66 billion crowns related to the called-off acquisition of GE Appliances, mainly stemming from a termination fee to GE. ($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

