Electrolux Q3 profit tops forecast, cuts market outlook
October 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in a year

Electrolux Q3 profit tops forecast, cuts market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter profit on Friday but scaled back its forecast for market demand in North America while saying demand in Europe could end up at the lower end of its forecast range.

The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp said operating earnings rose to 1.83 billion Swedish crowns ($201.7 million) from a year-ago 1.51 billion, beating a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.0726 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley)

