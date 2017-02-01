FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Electrolux reports Q4 profit in line with forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

Electrolux reports Q4 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change in text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a fourth-quarter profit within market expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to expect market demand in North America to grow between 2-3 percent this year.

The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp said operating earnings rose to 1.62 billion Swedish crowns ($184.98 million)from a year-ago 202 million loss - roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.67 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7579 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Alistair Scrutton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.